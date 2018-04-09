2019: Nothing new in Buhari’s declaration – Makarfi — Nigeria Today

2019: Nothing new in Buhari’s declaration – Makarfi

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that he would seek a second term in 2019 was expected. “His (Buhari)’s declaration is no news; it would have only been news if he had decided otherwise,” Makarfi said on Monday, in an SMS response to an earlier SMS that sought his opinion on the development.

