2019: Obasanjo, Babangida cannot stop Buhari – Shittu — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo, Babangida cannot stop Buhari – Shittu
Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other ex-military leaders cannot hinder President Muhammadu Buhari’s chance of being re-elected in 2019. Shittu, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said since the former Nigerian leaders “are not God, there should be no apprehension’’. Buhari had on Monday declared […]
2019: Obasanjo, Babangida cannot stop Buhari – Shittu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!