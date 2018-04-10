2019: Obasanjo, Babangida cannot stop Buhari – Shittu — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo, Babangida cannot stop Buhari – Shittu

Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other ex-military leaders cannot hinder President Muhammadu Buhari’s chance of being re-elected in 2019. Shittu, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said since the former Nigerian leaders “are not God, there should be no apprehension’’. Buhari had on Monday declared […]

2019: Obasanjo, Babangida cannot stop Buhari – Shittu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

