2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office
Daily Post Nigeria
2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria's former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has again blasted the Federal Government for always giving unnecessary excuses and not doing enough in rescuing the country out of its present challenges. He made this known while hosting a group of young …
