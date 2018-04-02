 2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has again blasted the Federal Government for always giving unnecessary excuses and not doing enough in rescuing the country out of its present challenges. He made this known while hosting a group of young professionals under the aegis of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum and New Nigeria 2019 in Abeokuta, Ogun […]

2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.