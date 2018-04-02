2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has again blasted the Federal Government for always giving unnecessary excuses and not doing enough in rescuing the country out of its present challenges. He made this known while hosting a group of young professionals under the aegis of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum and New Nigeria 2019 in Abeokuta, Ogun […]

2019: Obasanjo blasts Buhari again, reveals how to kick him out of office

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

