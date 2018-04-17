2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, others in closed door meeting — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, others in closed door meeting

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Olu Falae at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Falae has been visiting stakeholders in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 general election. He arrived Obasanjo’s penthouse around 12pm and went straight […]

2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, others in closed door meeting

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

