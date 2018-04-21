2019: Obasanjo’s third force movement is ‘no force’ – Fayose — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo’s third force movement is ‘no force’ – Fayose
The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has taken a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third force movement. Fayose, in an interview on The Osasu Show, described Obasanjo’s third force movement as a “no force” against other political parties. According to him, the major political parties that have solid structures are well known to […]
