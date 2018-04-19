2019: Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Buhari for second term — Nigeria Today

2019: Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Buhari for second term
Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has dismissed the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term by some Igbo groups working under its umbrella. The apex Igbo body stated that the endorsement of any candidate including Buhari will be after wide consultations. Chairman of Ohaneze, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter, Odozi Nwodozi, […]
2019: Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Buhari for second term
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!