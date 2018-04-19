 2019: Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Buhari for second term — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Buhari for second term

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has dismissed the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term by some Igbo groups working under its umbrella. The apex Igbo body stated that the endorsement of any candidate including Buhari will be after wide consultations. Chairman of Ohaneze, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter, Odozi Nwodozi, […]

2019: Ohanaeze speaks on endorsing Buhari for second term

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.