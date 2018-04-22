2019: Okorocha to declare ‘no PVC, no salary in Imo’ — Nigeria Today

2019: Okorocha to declare ‘no PVC, no salary in Imo’

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has announced that his administration will soon begin to demand the Permanent Voters’ Card from indigenes of the state as a condition to engage in certain socio-economic activities, such as salary payment and admission into schools. The governor said this while addressing journalists at the Government House, Owerri, on […]

