Stephen Keshi Stadium, ready in May- Gov. Okowa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Stephen Keshi Stadium, ready in May- Gov. Okowa
Stephen Keshi Stadium, ready in May- Gov. Okowa – Vanguard

Stephen Keshi Stadium, ready in May- Gov. Okowa
Vanguard
Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the Stephen Keshi Stadium will be ready for use in May. Addressing newsmen after the inspection visit to the stadium in Asaba Governor Okowa said the stadium will be ready in May and
