2019: Only Gov Emmanuel has automatic ticket — A-Ibom PDP — Nigeria Today

2019: Only Gov Emmanuel has automatic ticket — A-Ibom PDP

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO —Any member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, nursing the ambition of governing the oil-rich Akwa Ibom State in 2019 should bury such thought, says the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Iniobong Ememobong.

The reason is that the party has ruled out any governorship primaries, declaring that the incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel has already been given automatic ticket to fly the party’s flag in the gubernatorial contest.

Ememobong, who spoke in Uyo, weekend, said the party arrived at the decision in view of the governor’s achievements in the last three years.

He said: “Apart from the governor, whom we have already given automatic ticket, every aspirant from the House of Assembly to the National Assembly must follow due process.

“Governor Emmanuel has acquitted himself creditably well with the mandate entrusted in his care since 2015 and he has substantially delivered on the five-point agenda of his administration.

“The governor has also laid the foundation for the industrialisation of the state, which will ensure the largely civil service state becomes an industrialised economy in years to come.

“Again, under the current administration, more jobs have been created for the youths through agricultural interventions, interest-free loans for market unions, free basic education for the young ones, scholarships for higher education students and N600 million earmarked every year as WAEC fees for final year secondary school pupils.

“Much of these, including building of infrastructure, roads, bridges and drainages to tackle perennial flooding in the state are the benchmarks that recommended Governor Emmanuel for the automatic ticket in 2019.”

