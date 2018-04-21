2019: Pat Utomi reveals who has powers to end Ibori’s reign in Delta — Nigeria Today

2019: Pat Utomi reveals who has powers to end Ibori’s reign in Delta

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship hopeful in Delta State, Prof Patrick Utomi, has revealed in whose hands it is to end the reign of former governor, James Ibori in the state. According to Utomi, the decision to bring to an end or allow the Ibori political dynasty, will be taken by Deltans and not […]

2019: Pat Utomi reveals who has powers to end Ibori’s reign in Delta

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

