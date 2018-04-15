2019: PDP endorses Ugwuanyi — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP endorses Ugwuanyi

…As Ekweremadu lauds his peace initiative

The national leadership of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the “unprecedented” peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state.

The PDP said that Ugwuanyi is a peaceful leader who honours God and works very hard to provide the dividends of democracy to positively impact the lives of the people in line with the dictates of the party’s manifesto.

Speaking at a colourful peace rally of the PDP in Enugu West Senatorial District of the state held at Udi Local Government Area, which witnessed a mammoth crowd, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, represented by his deputy, Senator Garba Babayo Gamawa, stated that the PDP was “very proud with Gov. Ugwuanyi”.

Prince Secondus stated that there was “absolute peace in Enugu State” and remarkable achievements recorded by Ugwuanyi, saying:”We are very happy with your leadership style and good performance”.

The national chairman stressed that “Enugu State Governor deserves to be emulated”, adding further that “Nigerians are very happy with the governor”. He disclosed that “it is because of a state like Enugu that other states will vote for the PDP”.

He also appreciated the unity between Ugwuanyi and the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and urged the governor to continue with his good works to take the PDP-led government in the state to the next level.

Also speaking, the South East National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Austin Umahi applauded Ugwuanyi for his good works and existing peace in Enugu State.

The post 2019: PDP endorses Ugwuanyi appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

