2019: PDP Working With Ex-Presidents To Unseat Buhari – Secondus — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP Working With Ex-Presidents To Unseat Buhari – Secondus
The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the party is working with some past presidents of the country to send President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in 2019. However, Secondus, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, did not name […]
The post 2019: PDP Working With Ex-Presidents To Unseat Buhari – Secondus appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
