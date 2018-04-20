 2019: PDP Working With Ex-Presidents To Unseat Buhari – Secondus — Nigeria Today
2019: PDP Working With Ex-Presidents To Unseat Buhari – Secondus

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the party is working with some past presidents of the country to send President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in 2019. However, Secondus, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, did not name […]

