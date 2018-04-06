2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari — Nigeria Today

2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has asked traditional rulers in the country to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, in view of his various political reforms.

Dr. Kalu made the call during his visit to the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade.

The former governor, who is also Aro of Ogbomosoland, said as chairman Advisory Board for the National Movement for re-election of Buhari, he is visiting traditional rulers across the country; to champion the cause for another term for president Buhari in 2019.

Kalu said he was in Ogbomosoland to preach peace to the people and to appeal to the Soun to continue to maintain peace and order in his domain; in line with one of cardinal principles of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government.

Dr. Kalu maintained that as the Aro of Ogbomosoland, a title given to him by the Soun almost 20 years ago, the diversity of the country should be positively explored for the peace, unity and progress Nigeria.

He later presented a plaque to the Soun, on behalf of the National Movement for re-election of Buhari.

In his remarks, the royal father expressed delight at the visit and said Dr. Kalu remains a sincere friend of Ogbomosoland, who is welcome any time.

Oba Ajagungbade said president Buhari is trying his best possible to put the country on the pedestal of rapid socio-economic development hence, he will have the support of the people if he decides to contest again in 2019.

The Soun stressed that as a traditional ruler, he will join others in praying for the sustenance of peace and security in the country as well as God’s divine guidance for the nation’s leaders.

