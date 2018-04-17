2019 Polls: Kudos, Knocks As Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo As Campaign Spokesperson — Nigeria Today

2019 Polls: Kudos, Knocks As Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo As Campaign Spokesperson

The appointment of lawyer-human rights activist, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as the spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 campaign has been greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The development has generated sensation as Nigerians have taken to Twitter – most especially – to express varying opinion about Keyamo’s appointment.

While some believe he has not been fair to the masses he has hitherto claimed to fight for, others claim it is a job like every other person’s.

Earlier today, Keyamo was appointed as the the Director, Strategic Communications for Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaigns.

His appointment was conveyed via an April 16 letter signed by Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transport and director-general of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.

The statement reads, “Kindly find attached the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation appointing Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, and Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitration, United Kingdom as the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 presidential campaigns.

Apparently elated about his appointment, the SAN took to his Twitter handle to share the news with anyone who cares enough to read.

With this letter below , I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much later. pic.twitter.com/VxRZcI9Jdo — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 17, 2018

He wrote, “With this letter below , I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much late.”

However, Nigerians have since aired diverse views about the subject matter.

Here are some of the tweets:

APC football Club are presenting the baddest team for 2019 World cup, Rotimi Amaechi as captain

Festus keyamo (SAN) as central defender.

Bola Tinubu as player coach. — BOLANLE (@bolaNLee_c) April 17, 2018

I have nothing against Festus Keyamo, SAN. I am happy his hustle has paid off. But if you hold yourself out as a human rights lawyer, you can’t accept the position of Spokesman for the campaign of a Govt famed for rights abuses. Light & darkness have nothing in common. Simple. — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) April 17, 2018

Flash: For selling his soul to the devil and displaying brazen stupidity, Buhari has finally rewarded Senior Advocate of No-Conscience Festus Keyamo by appointing him as spokesperson for his 2019 campaign.#NeverReinforceFailure — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 17, 2018

If you feel betrayed by Festus Keyamo, just see it as useful education. Now you know better than to abandon your civic duties to professional activists that you oddly expected sainthood from. — EchoChambers Are Bae by Gene Peterson (@EuginhoCortez) April 17, 2018

A SAN ( Festus Keyamo ) will be working for the reelection of a man who has consistently refused to obey court orders. God punish hunger.. — ۞ MORNINGSTAR ▲ (@naijaplayboi) April 17, 2018

Congrats to Festus Keyamo. You have been rewarded for not having a conscience and selling your soul to the devil. — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 17, 2018

Festus Keyamo is just like every Nigerian hustler out there in the Political space. They are concerned with their pockets. No reason to criticize really — PidginBlog.NG (@LadiSpeaks) April 17, 2018

Buhari with his NEPA cert, has a SAN as Vice President, while illegally detaining two political prisoners without trial;

he has now appointed Festus Keyamo (SAN) ,to defend it; how do we convince our children to go to school after this?

Being educated in Nigeria is overrated — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) April 17, 2018

