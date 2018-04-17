 2019 Polls: Kudos, Knocks As Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo As Campaign Spokesperson — Nigeria Today
2019 Polls: Kudos, Knocks As Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo As Campaign Spokesperson

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The appointment of lawyer-human rights activist, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as the spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 campaign has been greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The development has generated sensation as Nigerians have taken to Twitter – most especially – to express varying opinion about Keyamo’s appointment.

While some believe he has not been fair to the masses he has hitherto claimed to fight for, others claim it is a job like every other person’s.

Earlier today, Keyamo was appointed as the the Director, Strategic Communications for Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaigns.

His appointment was conveyed via an April 16 letter signed by Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transport and director-general of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.

The statement reads, “Kindly find attached the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation appointing Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, and Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitration, United Kingdom as the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 presidential campaigns.

Apparently elated about his appointment, the SAN took to his Twitter handle to share the news with anyone who cares enough to read.

He wrote, “With this letter below👇, I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns. I will be making a formal statement on this much late.”

However, Nigerians have since aired diverse views about the subject matter.

Here are some of the tweets:

