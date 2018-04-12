2019 polls: What Buhari, INEC are plotting to do – PDP tells European Union — Nigeria Today

2019 polls: What Buhari, INEC are plotting to do – PDP tells European Union

Prince Uche Secondus, the national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the All Progressives Congress, APC, of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, towards truncating the “hard earned democracy nurtured for 16 years by the PDP administration.” Secondus claimed that indicators on ground “shows […]

2019 polls: What Buhari, INEC are plotting to do – PDP tells European Union

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

