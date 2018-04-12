2019 polls: What Buhari, INEC are plotting to do – PDP tells European Union — Nigeria Today

2019 polls: What Buhari, INEC are plotting to do – PDP tells European Union
Prince Uche Secondus, the national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the All Progressives Congress, APC, of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, towards truncating the “hard earned democracy nurtured for 16 years by the PDP administration.” Secondus claimed that indicators on ground “shows […]
2019 polls: What Buhari, INEC are plotting to do – PDP tells European Union
