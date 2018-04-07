2019 Presidency: DPC To Field Credible, Vibrant Candidate — Nigeria Today

2019 Presidency: DPC To Field Credible, Vibrant Candidate
Concerned about the deplorable state of the country and determined to effect a change through the electoral process, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) has resolved to field a credible, dynamic, vibrant and purposeful presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election. This is contained in the communique issued after the NEC’s […]
The post 2019 Presidency: DPC To Field Credible, Vibrant Candidate appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!