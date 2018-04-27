2019 presidency: Stop deceiving yourself, you can’t win – PDP blasts Buhari — Nigeria Today

2019 presidency: Stop deceiving yourself, you can’t win – PDP blasts Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for saying he will win the 2019 presidential election. PDP said Buhari was “suffering from self-deception to think he can win the 2019 Presidential election, in spite of his abysmal performance and widespread rejection by Nigerians.” Recall that Buhari had while speaking at the […]
