 2019: Saraki finally speaks on contesting presidential election — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Saraki finally speaks on contesting presidential election

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has dismissed report that he will contest the 2019 presidential elections. Speaking through his Special adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuf Olaniyonun, the senate President described the rumour as false. In a chat with Independent, Olaniyonun said “the report is false. If it is true that he is contesting, you would […]

2019: Saraki finally speaks on contesting presidential election

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.