2019: Save Our Democracy, Christian Leaders Tell Nigerians — Nigeria Today

2019: Save Our Democracy, Christian Leaders Tell Nigerians

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Christian Leaders under the auspices of United Christian Leaders Eagle Eyes Forum (UCLEEF) have called on Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic and political inclinations to “awake and save our dear nation” as it is the citizenry that have the power, right and choice to make the country great again. […]

The post 2019: Save Our Democracy, Christian Leaders Tell Nigerians appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

