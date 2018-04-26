2019: Sen. Abe declares interest in Rivers gubernatorial race — Nigeria Today

2019: Sen. Abe declares interest in Rivers gubernatorial race

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe today declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Rivers State in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Abe, who made the declaration while addressing crowd of party supportes at the inauguration of Freedom House, his liaison office in Port Harcourt, said his decision to run for the governorship position is for the interest of the future of the state. He said, “I am glad to say that I have reached a decision which I am going to share with you on a burning issue of if Senator Magnus Abe is going to vie for the governorship of this state under the APC or not.

