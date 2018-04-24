 2019: Senator Abaribe’s constituents commence recall process — Nigeria Today
2019: Senator Abaribe’s constituents commence recall process

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

The people of Abia South Senatorial District, Tuesday, commenced the process of recalling Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing the area at the National Assembly. This followed a resolution reached by stakeholders from various political parties in the six local government areas in Abia South under the aegis of Coalition of Abia South Senatorial Movement. The leader […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

