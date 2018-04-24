2019: Senator Abaribe’s constituents commence recall process — Nigeria Today

2019: Senator Abaribe’s constituents commence recall process

The people of Abia South Senatorial District, Tuesday, commenced the process of recalling Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing the area at the National Assembly. This followed a resolution reached by stakeholders from various political parties in the six local government areas in Abia South under the aegis of Coalition of Abia South Senatorial Movement. The leader […]

2019: Senator Abaribe’s constituents commence recall process

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

