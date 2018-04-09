2019: Shagari reacts to Buhari’s declaration — Nigeria Today

2019: Shagari reacts to Buhari’s declaration

A House of Representatives member, Rep. Aminu Shagari (Sokoto-APC), on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to seek re-election in 2019 was a good development for the All Progressives Congress party (APC). Shagari told News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja that since no one had come out openly in the party to announce interest […]

