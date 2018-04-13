2019: Umahi threatens INEC over voters’ registration — Nigeria Today

2019: Umahi threatens INEC over voters’ registration

The chairman of the south east governors’ forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi on Thursday has threatened to confront the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the ongoing voters’ registration exercise. Umahi made this known in Abakaliki while addressing thousands of prominent stakeholders/political appointees of the state during a one-day voters registration […]

2019: Umahi threatens INEC over voters’ registration

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

