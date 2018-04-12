 2019: Vote credibility not money, Sierra Leonean NEC urges Nigerians — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Vote credibility not money, Sierra Leonean NEC urges Nigerians

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mrs Miatta French, Electoral Commissioner, National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Sierra Leone, on Thursday urged Nigerians to, in spite of politicians’ inducements, vote according to their consciences in 2019 elections. French was in Abuja at the instance of Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), for “Watch the Vote Discussion’’ on lessons from Sierra […]

The post 2019: Vote credibility not money, Sierra Leonean NEC urges Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.