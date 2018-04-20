2019: We Are Not Involved In Planned Endorsement Of Buhari – Ohanaeze Ndigbo — Nigeria Today

2019: We Are Not Involved In Planned Endorsement Of Buhari – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Igbo’s apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT chapter has distanced itself from a planned endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term. The group made this known in a statement released on Thursday. The FCT Chairman of the group, Odozi Nwodozi, in the statement he personally signed, disclosed that the planners were parading themselves as […]

