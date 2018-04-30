2019: We’ll resist El-Rufai’s imposition of delegates-Hunkuyi — Nigeria Today

2019: We’ll resist El-Rufai’s imposition of delegates-Hunkuyi
Stakeholders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress,
APC, from the Southern Senatorial zone have declared their support
for the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District,
Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, who is seeking to contest the
governorship election in Kaduna State.
Senator Hunkuyi, who was in Southern Kaduna Senatorial District to
consult with party members and leaders from the zone, reiterated his
stance to wrestle power from the incumbent Governor, Malam Nasir
el-Rufai, and also vowed that any attempt by the government in
power to impose delegates at the ward, local government and state
level against the wishes of the people will be vehemently resisted.
Hunkuyi, however, called on the party members to be ready more
than ever before to vote out the governor who, according to him, has
performed poorly, stressing that “don’t allow yourselves to be
manipulated, ensure that there is congress where people of your
choice will be voted at the ward, local and state government
respectively.
”I have taken the responsibility of purchasing forms free of charge for
those who will contest as ward, local government and state delegates
and members of various executive committees’’.
Senator Hunkuyi promised to restore the district heads sacked by el-
Rufai if elected governor.
The meeting, which was held in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local
Government Area had in attendance APC stakeholders and leaders
from Kajuru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Sanga, Kagarko, Jaba, Kachia
and Jema’a Local Government Areas.
Also in attendance were district heads including those sacked from
the zone, representatives of the National Union of Local Government
Employees, NULGE, National Union of Teachers, NUT, students
representatives, APC youth vanguard, physically challenged among
several groups who all declared their support for Senator Hunkuyi
come 2019.
NUT and NULGE representatives maintained that they are unhappy
with El-Rufai’s government for the sack of their members, while the
students union said they are disappointed with the governor over his
inability to pay their scholarship for the past three years.
Members of the groups, who took turns to speak, alleged that the
governor had boasted that he does not need the votes of the people
of Southern Kaduna to win election, just as they vowed to prove him
wrong in 2019.
Aliyu Anthony Wakili, who served as the Director-General of the el-
Rufai Campaign Organisation in the 2015 election, also laid credence
to the fact that Governor el-Rufai boasted that he does not need the
votes of the people of Southern Kaduna. ”We are more than ready to
prove to the governor that the votes of Southern Kaduna people
matter in determining who becomes the governor of the state’’.
Earlier, the Chairman, Strategic Committee of the Hunkuyi 2019
Campaign Organisation, Isah Abdullahi Shika, emphasised the need
for the people of Southern Kaduna to be united and vote out
Governor el-Rufai whom he said has not been fair to them in many
ways.
Also speaking, Elder Bulus James, Hussaini Dembo, Mikaiah Tokwak
a suspended Commissioner in the Local Government Service
Commission, Comrade Sheyin Emmanuel, Speaker, National
Association of Kaduna State Students, Mariam Alkali, one of the
sacked teachers, all vowed to give total support to the senator in
order to save them from what they termed injustice from the
incumbent governor.
