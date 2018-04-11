2019: We’ve Better Alternative To PMB-DPC — Nigeria Today

2019: We’ve Better Alternative To PMB-DPC

The Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) has said that it was not surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his intention to contest for reelection in 2019, but said that it would provide a presidential candidate that would serve the country better than the incumbent president. The party in a statement signed by the national chairman […]

The post 2019: We’ve Better Alternative To PMB-DPC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

