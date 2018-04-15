2019: What Tinubu’s reconciliation panel did to Oyegun – Ngwu — Nigeria Today

2019: What Tinubu’s reconciliation panel did to Oyegun – Ngwu
The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the South-East, Hyacinth Ngwu, has noted that the reconciliation committee led by a National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, halted the process of extending the tenure of the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie -Oyegun and others. Ngwu also said the reconciliation panel […]
2019: What Tinubu’s reconciliation panel did to Oyegun – Ngwu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!