2019: Why Buhari Has Not Named Osinbajo Running Mate – Presidential Aide — Nigeria Today

2019: Why Buhari Has Not Named Osinbajo Running Mate – Presidential Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari has not named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate despite declaring his intention to run for second term a week ago. In an interview with The Punch, Shehu said there was a specific […]

The post 2019: Why Buhari Has Not Named Osinbajo Running Mate – Presidential Aide appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

