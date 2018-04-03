2019: Why Buhari should be re-elected – Alake of Egbaland — Nigeria Today

2019: Why Buhari should be re-elected – Alake of Egbaland

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, says President Muhammad Buhari deserves to be re-elected to enable him consolidate on the policies and programmes he has initiated to transform the country. Gbadebo stated this when a former governor of Abia, Kalu Uzor Kalu, led members of the National Movement for the Re-election of President Buhari, on a courtesy visit to his palace in Abeokuta. The monarch, who described Buhari as a focused and sincere leader, said he had charted a worthy path for the nation to transform it to an enviable height.

