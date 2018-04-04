2019: Why I must be Plateau governor – Senator Jeremiah Useni — Nigeria Today

2019: Why I must be Plateau governor – Senator Jeremiah Useni

Jeremiah Useni, Senator representing Plateau South, on Wednesday reiterated his desire to contest the state’s governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmaker made the declaration at the party’s state secretariat in Jos, Plateau State. Useni said his aim of vying for the governorship seat was to restore peace in […]

2019: Why I must be Plateau governor – Senator Jeremiah Useni

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

