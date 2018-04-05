2019: Why I will defeat Buhari at APC presidential primaries – Garba — Nigeria Today

2019: Why I will defeat Buhari at APC presidential primaries – Garba
Adamu Garba II, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari during the party’s presidential primaries. Garba, from Adamawa State, anchored his declaration on the claim that he had a superior manifesto that will fix the challenges facing Nigeria. Addressing journalists in Lagos, the […]
