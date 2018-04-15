2019: Why North will vote Buhari again – Bishop Kukah — Nigeria Today

2019: Why North will vote Buhari again – Bishop Kukah
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has stated that the North has been more impoverished under President Muhammadu Buhari than the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. He, however, maintained that the region will still vote for Buhari in 2019 because they see him as the only one who can help bring […]
2019: Why North will vote Buhari again – Bishop Kukah
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!