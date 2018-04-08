 2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

…’My achievements are verifiable’

By Festus Ahon

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the people of Isoko North Local Government Area, under the auspices of Isoko For Development, have said the member representing the area in  Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, has failed them, urging him not to  run  for  fourth term.

The people,  from  across all the 13 wards in the local government area, cited 13 reasons  Owhefere should not seek re-election, saying he should  look for employment in Lagos.

ROWDY SESSION: House of Representatives in a rowdy session over hike in fuel price, at the National Assembly, Abuja, yesterday. Photo: Gbemiga Olamikan.

In his reaction, the lawmaker described the group as faceless, adding that they were bent on heating up the polity.

He said their inflammatory statements were capable of pitching the people against one another, saying the “allegations against my person in the said publication can elicit negative reactions from my teeming supporters and the good people of Isoko North Constituency, whom I represent”.

The group, in a  statement  by the President, Comrade Iruoghene Ufi, listed the 13 reasons to include that  “for the three  consecutive terms  that  Owhefere has been elected into the House, he has not fulfilled any campaign promise to any constituent that laboured for him and the party during the elections”.

The post 2019: You have failed us, group tells Delta lawmaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.