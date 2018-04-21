21 -0! Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on Points — Nigeria Today

21 -0! Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on Points

Anthony Joshua defeated Joseph Parker by points on Saturday to unify the WBO belt to his IBF and WBA titles. Although losing his 100 percent knockout record, Joshua was the clear winner, triumphing by the scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109. Joshua retained his spot as the world heavyweight champion, according to ESPN, landing more punches (139 […]

The post 21 -0! Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on Points appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

