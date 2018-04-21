 21 dead as truck en route to Indian wedding crashes - Gulf Digital News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

21 dead as truck en route to Indian wedding crashes – Gulf Digital News

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Gulf Digital News

21 dead as truck en route to Indian wedding crashes
Gulf Digital News
New Delhi: At least 21 revellers were killed en route to a wedding when their truck flew off a bridge, police said Wednesday, the latest horrific crash on India's accident-prone roads. The truck, carrying more than 40 passengers, smashed through a
In India, 21 wedding guests die in road accidentVanguard
21 wedding guests killed in road accident – PoliceThe Eagle Online
21 wedding guests die in India road crashThe Australian
Reuters TV –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.