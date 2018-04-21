21 wedding guests killed in road accident – Police — Nigeria Today

21 wedding guests killed in road accident – Police

Police on Wednesday said 21 members of a group travelling to a wedding in central India were killed when the small truck in which they were travelling fell off a bridge into a dry river bed. Senior administration official Dilip Kumar said at least 29 others were injured in the accident late Tuesday in Madhya […]

