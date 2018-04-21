 21 wedding guests killed in road accident – Police — Nigeria Today
21 wedding guests killed in road accident – Police

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Police on Wednesday said 21 members of a group travelling to a wedding in central India were killed when the small truck in which they were travelling fell off a bridge into a dry river bed. Senior administration official Dilip Kumar said at least 29 others were injured in the accident late Tuesday in Madhya […]

The post 21 wedding guests killed in road accident – Police appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

