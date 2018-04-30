214 investigated after child porn video shared on WhatsApp platform — Nigeria Today

214 investigated after child porn video shared on WhatsApp platform

Investigations have been launched into 214 people after a pornographic video, featuring children, was shared on the WhatsApp messaging platform in Germany. There were 50 cases before the public prosecutor’s office in the western city of Trier, Senior Public Prosecutor, Thomas Albrecht, said on Monday. The remaining cases were spread across other parts of Germany […]

The post 214 investigated after child porn video shared on WhatsApp platform appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

