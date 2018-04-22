22 teams for Prudent Energy Premier handball league — Nigeria Today

22 teams for Prudent Energy Premier handball league

Multiple champions, Grasshopper Handball Club of Owerri will take on Katsina Queens in the opening game of the first phase of the Prudent Energy Premier League which will begin in Abuja today at the National Stadium. It will end on May 6.

Coach Ferdinand Emeana of Grasshopper is confident that his players will retain the trophy they won three years ago. He noted that his team has been training hard and are not ready to relinquish the title.

“I am sure that all will be well and Grasshoppers will be champions at the end of the Prudent Energy Handball League. We have trained very well and are not ready to lose that trophy at this competition. We know other clubs are also good in their own right, but we are in Abuja to remain champions,” Emeana added.

In the men’s category, Borno Spiders take on Lagos Seasiders in the opening game, which is expected to bring out the best in the players.

Coach Bukola Duru of Lagos Seasiders said that her teams were ready to vie for the top prizes at the championship. “Lagos Seasiders are ready to take home the trophies in both male and female categories. We have prepared very well and I’m confident that we will do well in Abuja. I’m not afraid of any team in the both categories because I’m confident of the caliber of players I have in the teams,” Duru added.

Meanwhile, 12 teams and 10 teams will vie for honours in the male are female categories respectively.

The winner go home with the sum of N1, 000, 000, the 2nd placed team N750, 000, while the third place winner will pocket N500, 000 in both categories. There is a subsidy of N250, 000 in each phase with branded Jerseys for all the participating teams.

The male teams confirmed for the Premier League are Lagos Seasiders, COAS Shooters, Safety Shooters, De Defenders, Prison Key Boys, Niger United, Owena Kings, Kada Stars, Borno Spiders, Vipers of Plateau, Kano Pyramid and Sokoto Rima.

The female teams are Lagos Seasiders, Defenders Babes, Safety Babes, Edo Dynamos, Owena Queens, Imo Grasshoppers, Abia Valiant, Desert Queens of Katsina,Kada Queen and Peacocks of Plateau.

