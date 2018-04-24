 “24 Hours Prior To My Wedding I Almost Died” – Kevin Uvo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“24 Hours Prior To My Wedding I Almost Died” – Kevin Uvo

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment, News, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actor and film maker, Kevin Uvo, took to his Instagram page @kevinuvo, to narrate his close shave with death just 24 hours to his wedding. According to him, it all started after he felt a serious cramp in his stomach, which made him collapse. He had woken up very strong in his hotel room that day a day […]

The post “24 Hours Prior To My Wedding I Almost Died” – Kevin Uvo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.