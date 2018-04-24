24 injured in cylinder explosion – Police — Nigeria Today

24 injured in cylinder explosion – Police

Police said 24 people have been injured in a cylinder explosion at a crowded labour colony in the northern Indian state of Punjab Thursday. “The explosion took place when some laborers were cooking in one of the makeshift houses in New Smart Colony in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana city, ” a police official said. […]

