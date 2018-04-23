242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta — Nigeria Today

242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta

No fewer than 242, 987 uncollected permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) have continued to unsettle the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Delta State. Executive Secretary, INEC in the State, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony who spoke to DAILY POST in Asaba said: “As at April 6, 2018, a total of 242, 987 PVCs were still in our possession.” […]

242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

