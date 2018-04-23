242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta — Nigeria Today

242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta
No fewer than 242, 987 uncollected permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) have continued to unsettle the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Delta State. Executive Secretary, INEC in the State, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony who spoke to DAILY POST in Asaba said: “As at April 6, 2018, a total of 242, 987 PVCs were still in our possession.” […]
242, 987 uncollected PVCs unsettle INEC in Delta
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!