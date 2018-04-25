25 Killed in Maiduguri After Boko Haram Easter Sunday Attack — Nigeria Today

25 Killed in Maiduguri After Boko Haram Easter Sunday Attack

The Borno State Police Command has revealed that 25 persons died in the Easter Sunday suicide attack on Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, who briefed journalists on the incident on Monday, said the high number of casualties happened because the insurgents attacked a wedding ceremony, on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He said 18 persons died on the spot as five male suicide bombers detonated their IEDs in the midst of people at the wedding.

Chukwu said the five suicide bombers were mangled beyond recognition and their remains were packed alongside 18 other corpses to the mortuary.

He said later on Monday two other persons died among the 86 persons injured as a result of the multiple explosions.

The police boss said, “On April 1, 2018 at about 2020 hours, Boko Haram terrorists in an attempt to infiltrate Maiduguri through Bale Kura, Bale Shuwari, Jamine and Alikaramti villages in the Jere Local Government Area on the outskirts of Maiduguri township detonated IEDs.

“They were promptly repelled by the military and police reinforcements. In the process, about 84 persons were injured while 20 persons were killed in the attack.”

He added that another five mutilated corpses of the male suicide bombers were discovered, while two undetonated suicide vests were recovered and rendered safe by the Police EOD unit.

Chukwu said policemen had been mobilised to the scenes of the attacks to sanitise the areas and return normalcy.

He, however, lamented that the attack would have been truncated had the residents alerted security operatives to the threat.

He said, “People should be able to apprehend anybody they feel is a security threat, they can also inform the security agents when they see any strange face or anything they think may threaten the security of their area.” Meanwhile, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, on Monday described the Boko Haram insurgents’ Sunday night attack as “sad and inhumane.” Shetiima told newsmen when he visited the over 80 victims of the attack receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri that the attack indicated high level of atrocities committed by the insurgents. “It is very sad, no sensible human being would commit such a level of atrocity but this is a war between light and darkness, and in the fullness of time, truth shall triumph over falsehood. “We have repeatedly said they have been sufficiently decimated and these decimated monsters bask in the oxygen of publicity. They are targeting soft targets, senselessly and criminally opening fire on innocent souls. “Yesterday (Sunday), we witnessed that very sad episode, we will continue to intensify our efforts to safeguard life and property, and we are talking with security agencies that are doing their utmost best to secure the state. “Appreciable progress has been made but such hiccups are inevitable. I will visit the communities to see what measures need to be put in place to forestall a future occurrence,” he said. Shettima assured the people that the state government would provide free treatment to the victims and provide necessary support during their period of recuperation. The governor also condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

