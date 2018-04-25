25-Year-Old Man Along With 19 Others Suspects Paraded For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl — Nigeria Today

25-Year-Old Man Along With 19 Others Suspects Paraded For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

Consequent upon the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP D. P Yakadi,, on the operatives of the Command to redouble their efforts in crime fighting in the State, the operatives of Niger State Police Command on different operations carried out in Suleja, Mashegu, Madalla and Tafa arrested nineteen (19) suspects and recovered exhibits for […]

The post 25-Year-Old Man Along With 19 Others Suspects Paraded For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

