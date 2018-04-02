2Face Idibia’s son, Zion celebrates his 10th birthday (Photos) — Nigeria Today

2Face Idibia’s son, Zion celebrates his 10th birthday (Photos)

Today, April 29th is 2face Idibia’s second son, Zion’s birthday.

His mother, Sumbo Adeoye has taken to her social media to write a very lovely birthday message to him.

She wrote;

“My Son – KING ZII, is such a Great man in the body of a child with the strongest personality. ••••

One of the purest and strongest spirit you’ll ever meet. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••Beautiful in and out with the strongest of Love for people especially his baby sister Olivia. •••

Since birth, I just knew he was special. His smiles, aww the cutest thing you’ll ever see. My own song bird and prophet. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Super kind and loving. He’s all shades of wise, dope and assertive. Simply put – That “One of a kind and mega confident” 10year old you’ll ever meet. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Zion is sooo me, selfless, cheerful, giving and I can say I’m most blessed to have brought to life such a better version of myself.

Thank you God for the gift of Zion. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

I Can’t wait to see you change the world Son. Happy 10th birthday to you my 2nd Born. •••••

May the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus always. Amen ••••••

Mummy LOVES YOU TOO MUCH baby. #KingZii #ZionAt10 #itsaLaligaParty #April29 @zionidibia”

See photos below;

