2nd HALF: Mo Salah strikes as Liverpool takes 4-0 lead vs Roma — Nigeria Today

2nd HALF: Mo Salah strikes as Liverpool takes 4-0 lead vs Roma

Liverpool, United Kingdom | AFP | Mohamed Salah stirred the passion of the Anfield crowd as he struck two beautiful goals and made two assist in their Champions League semifinal against Roma on Tuesday. Second half is ongoing.

Spearheaded by Salah and inspired from the touchline by exuberant manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are looking to repeat the blitzkrieg attack that blew Premier League champions Manchester City away in the previous round.

But the five-time champions will still be wary of the team that staged a remarkable comeback against Spanish giants Barcelona in the last eight, overcoming a 4-1 first-leg deficit to progress to their first European Cup semi-final in 34 years.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco had warned that the pace of Liverpool’s prolific front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino — who have combined for 83 goals this season — offers a very different threat from Barca’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

“We are facing a different rival from Barcelona and we need to be ready for that different challenge,” said Di Francesco.

“We have to play our football, impose our style and make the most of Liverpool’s weaknesses.

TOO EASY FOR SALAH pic.twitter.com/S7nE5jY2wX — Samue (@VintageSalah) April 24, 2018

