2OV Throwback Thursday – The ‘Lil Dicky Lemme Freak’ Viral Video — Nigeria Today

2OV Throwback Thursday – The ‘Lil Dicky Lemme Freak’ Viral Video

Lil Dicky has been around the block for a while now, but his recent collaboration with domestic abuse icon Chris Brown once again thrust him into the limelight.

You can see Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ video here, which has stormed to more than 110 million YouTube views already, but we’re looking back to 2014 for today’s Throwback Thursday.

Well done, you’ve made it 80% of the way through the week, and this is your reward.

If you’re new to the game Lil Dicky is an American rapper and comedian who isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself.

That’s all you need to know at this point in time, along with the fact that there is plenty of foul language in this video below:

Not everyone’s cup of tea, but you try coming up with something every Thursday.

Seriously, I’m open to suggestions.

