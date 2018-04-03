3 Children Raped, Murdered At Family Weddings – Police — Nigeria Today

3 Children Raped, Murdered At Family Weddings – Police
Three girls who were attending weddings in India were allegedly raped before being murdered, police said Friday, amid growing anger over sexual attacks on minors in the South Asian country. Area police chief Ajay Bhadauria said a nine-year-old who was attending a function in Uttar Pradesh state’s Etah district was sexually assaulted and strangled by […]
