 3 Cups Of Tea, Coffee Per Day Good For Heart: Study — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

3 Cups Of Tea, Coffee Per Day Good For Heart: Study

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Drinking up to three cups of tea or coffee per day could protect people from developing irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia, a new study revealed on Tuesday. Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world and the most common form of cognitive enhancement. However, more than 80 per cent of clinicians in the […]

The post 3 Cups Of Tea, Coffee Per Day Good For Heart: Study appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.